CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who was found with her hands bound behind her back, sexually assaulted, and robbed on October 29th says the perpetrator was a man she met on a dating app.
The victim says she met Anthony Reagan, 31, on the app Skout. The victim told police she met with Reagan to "exchange sexual favors for money" at the Motel 6 located in the 1300 block of Dogwood Drive early that morning. The victim was apparently living at the motel at the time of the incident.
Once Reagan gained entry into the room, he pointed a gun at the victim, forced her to remove her clothing, bound her hands with cords and rope, and assaulted the woman. He then took her money and cell phone.
Police located Reagan near his home in the Millstead area. In his home they located evidence that supported the victim's claims.
He was booked into Roackdale County Jail where his charges include rape and armed robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.