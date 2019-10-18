DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Surveillance cameras caught a vicious attack on video on October 18
Two men approached an elderly man on Lilac Lane in Decatur and exchanged a few words before they attack him.
A homeowner witnessed the attack and was left stunned.
"I could not believe what was happening,” said Cyndi Pittman, who’s camera caught the attack. “And then I thought, I just needed to get to him so I got to the door as quickly as I could and yelled you’re on camera, and they took off running north, and I was scared to go to him so I stayed on my porch," added Pittman.
She says the man was visibly shaken after taking that many punches and kicks to the head, so she called police.
"Had 911 on the phone and within that amount of time to get them on the phone he decided he did not want to stick around so he took off south."
So CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy did some detective work and low-and-behold found some of the victim’s stolen items not far from where he was robbed.
Cyndi confirmed the victim's ID.
"Wow I'm really impressed I can't believe you found it, that's impressive work, CBS46 out here really doing some investigative reporting," said Cyndi.
She's glad the items have been found, but says she looks at her quiet street differently now.
"Yeah I'm not going to take a walk through the neighborhood anytime soon."
Jamie turned the items over to the police that night.
