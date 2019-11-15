ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who was in a halfway house in Atlanta was recaptured on Friday.
The Georgia Department of Corrections said that Genna Cooper had failed to return to the Metro Transitional Center from her place of employment in Atlanta on Friday.
Nearly five hours later, officials recaptured Cooper in Marietta.
The incident remains under investigation.
