LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb Police said a woman was carjacked on a high school campus last week.
On Jan. 14, an officer responded to a report that a 19-year-old woman was approached by two armed men while she was in her car in the parking lot of Lithonia High School.
The suspects jumped into her car and drove off.
This is an ongoing investigation.
