GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The video is difficult to watch. A 30-year old woman caught on camera abusing her dog.
It happened at the District Apartment homes in downtown Duluth. Police quickly tracked down the pet owner then questioned Ashten Goeckel about the incident and she confessed.
“I know I lost my temper on my dog, I’m sorry,” Goeckel told police.
It all began when she was seen hitting her dog with a sandal on her apartment balcony.
“She actually, which is more disturbing, picked up the dog and you could physically see her holding the dog and then slamming the dog into the wall,” Duluth Police Spokesperson Ted Sadowski said.
The 18-month old dog suffered an eye injury and is now in protective custody with animal control. The dog’s owner claimed she lost her temper after experiencing a flare up with Crohn’s disease.
“During the different types of abuse she kind of stopped and kind of looked to see if there was anyone and then kind of I guess escalated the abuse and then at the very end did the same thing by looking to see if anyone was watching,” Sadowski said.
Police arrested Ashten Goeckel and charged her with misdemeanor animal cruelty.
“To do this to something that is defenseless and it’s a small breed already so it can’t defend itself. Like I said, it’s appalling, disturbing, whatever type of adjective you want to use,” Sadowski said.
Sadowski said in cases like this if the dog has broken bones or other serious injuries they can escalate the charge to a felony. The dog is alive and undergoing a thorough physical exam. As for Goeckel, she's out of jail on a $1,300 bond.
