Woman charged after police say she drove her vehicle into a West Midtown restaurant

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A car crashed into a closed West Midtown bar in Atlanta, leaving a field of debris along the sidewalk Friday morning.
Police say the driver had minor injuries and is now charged for the crash.
Atlanta Police body cam video shows the moments after they say a woman drover her Jeep into the Public School 404 restaurant.
The woman's vehicle lodged into the side of the building, surrounded by glass. It happened around 3:30 Friday morning at the restaurant on Howell Mill Road.
According to the restaurant's social media, it closed in May 2020. Google says it's closed permanently.
Police charged the driver, Joy Alexandra Longley, with DUI less safe, driving on roadway lane for travel and reckless driving.
"I don't even know how this happened!" said one on-looker. "That's crazy, that's crazy."
We have made several attempts to reach the owners of the restaurant and we have not heard back.
