ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was arrested for the death of a 20-year-old who was riding a Lime scooter in May.
Atlanta Police arrested 36-year-old Nacory Wright of Atlanta on Monday June 3.
Wright was charged with speeding and vehicular homicide. She was taken into custody and transported to Fulton County Jail.
Officials identified the victim as Eric Amis Jr.
We covered this story on May 17: Man riding scooter struck and killed in SW Atlanta
