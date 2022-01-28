ATLANTA (CBS46) — Bond was denied on Friday for Sharice Ingram, who has been charged in connection to the death of a 6-month-old baby riding in his mother's car.
Ingram turned herself in a few days after the deadly shooting. DeQuaise Little, who is believed to be the shooter, was arrested earlier in the week.
On Friday, the mother of Grayson Fleming-Gray also returned to the scene of the shooting on Anderson Avenue.
Kerri Gray and her family spent time trying to clean up Grayson's blood.
A makeshift memorial for the 6-month-old child can also be seen on the road where the little boy died.
A public viewing for the child is being held Monday at Willie Watkins Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.