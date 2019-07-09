GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The woman charged in a deadly crash that killed two children is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Gwinnett County Police say 28 year-old Cindy Catalan-Ordonez was driving a silver Mitsubishi Endeavor on Steve Reynolds Boulevard in June when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a white Toyota RAV 4. The impact then pushed the RAV 4 into a Honda Civic.
In all, eight people from the three vehicles were hospitalized. Vincent Kim, 8, and Kristin Kim, 14, were later pronounced dead at the hospital. The six others involved sustained varying levels of injuries.
Catalan-Ordonez faces various charges, including two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of reckless driving.
Court records show that Catalan-Ordonez has had at least two DUI's in Gwinnett County.
She was charged with DUI in 2013. The police report said she crossed into the center lane and nearly hit another vehicle. In 2015, she was charged with DUI after police found her slumped over the wheel of her car which was backed into the bushes. Her license was suspended in October of 2018. She had two immigration holds with ICE in 2017 and also has battery and cocaine possession charges.
