ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened last month in Southeast Atlanta.
Sequoyah Howard is charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Antonio Gregg. The incident happened June 24th at 20 Vanira Avenue. Investigators said the two were engaged in an argument before the woman allegedly fired the deadly shots.
“There was an argument between two parties and it escalated to gunfire we’re still working out everything that happened,” Capt. Smith told CBS46 News.
The relationship between Howard and Gregg was not clear. “We’re still looking at the logistics of what everyone’s relationship is,” Smith explained.
