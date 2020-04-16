ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta woman facing a slew of charges including kidnapping for her alleged involvement in the carjacking of a CBS46 news reporter has a scheduled first appearance in court Friday afternoon.

Atlanta Police say Seniqua Lunsford was connected to a separate and nearby crash scene at Atlantic Station, one that was being covered by CBS46 reporter Iyani Hughes and her photographer when the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on April 14.

After her live report, Hughes returned to her marked news van and powered it up before preparing to edit video. Just as Hughes was reaching to lock the doors, Lunsford entered the vehicle and sped away.

CBS46 reporter recovering after woman carjacks news van with her inside ATLANTA (CBS46) – CBS46 reporter Iyani Hughes was inside a station vehicle that was stolen e…

Hughes, who was in the back of the van, fell to the floor while screaming for help. Atlanta Police, hearing the screams, quickly pursued the van to Ansley Park where Lunsford crashed in the 180 block of Peachtree Circle NE.

Luckily Hughes was able to make her way to the passenger seat and secure here seat belt before the crash.

Lunsford was arrested at the scene. She is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Criminal damage to property

Failure to obey signs or control devices

Hijacking a motor vehicle

Kidnapping

Possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute

Reckless conduct

Simple battery

Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats of violence

She was booked into Fulton County Jail after being released from Grady Memorial Hospital. Her first appearance is scheduled for April 17 at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile Hughes, unsurprisingly shaken up by the ordeal, was also taken to the hospital. She is at home recovering.