Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A woman was arrested early Monday morning after crashing her vehicle into the side of an Atlanta restaurant.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at Zesto restaurant on Moreland Avenue in northeast Atlanta.
Police say the woman, who hasn't been identified, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the side of the restaurant. A sobriety test was administered and it was determined that the woman was under the influence.
She has been charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.
No injuries were reported.
