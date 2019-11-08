ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crashing her vehicle head-on into a police cruiser.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Marietta Street and Andrew Young International Blvd. in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police say 31 year-old Amanda Kaser was driving her vehicle on the wrong side of the road when she struck the patrol car head-on.
No injuries were sustained.
Kaser is charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain a lane.
