DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) — A woman is being charged with murder after police say she intentionally caused an accident while driving under the influence.
Wednesday, the Gwinnett County Sherriff's Fugitive Unit took Wendy Sharp into custody for felony murder. She is also being charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving under the influence and felony theft by taking.
Officers say in early May Sharp intentionally caused an accident and attempted to injure her passenger by swerving out of her lane and crashing into a tree.
After the crash, Sharp and the passenger were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police informed CBS46 that the passenger succumbed to his injuries and died in late July.
A few days later, the Gwinnett Fugitive Unit located Sharp at Pleasant Hill and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Gwinnett County. She is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.
CBS46 will provide any more updates as they become available.
