DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is behind bars and now faces a murder charge in DeKalb County on Saturday.
The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Felicia Thomas.
On April 9, officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to Stoneleigh Hill Road after reports of gunfire.
According to police, when units arrived, they found a 27-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
A DeKalb County spokesperson wrote in a press release, “so far, the shooting appears to be the result of a dispute between the victim and multiple suspects. The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle.”
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
