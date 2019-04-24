ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police make an arrest in a deadly shooting following an argument between two women.
Tyra Ealey is charged with murder in the case.
A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon on Sells Avenue in Southwest Atlanta. Police said when the arrived, they found the victim with several gunshot wounds. Her name is being withheld until her family can be notified.
