Fannin County, GA (CBS46) The GBI is assisting in a homicide investigation involving a woman and child.
Not many details are known at this time but GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles says a woman and child are dead and the man responsible was also injured.
It's unclear exactly where the incident happened.
No identities have been released.
This is a developing story and CBS46 will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
