Woman, child, teen injured in Atlanta shooting, police seek to identify 2 suspects

The Atlanta Police Department are working to identify two suspects who were allegedly involved in a shooting that injured three people early February.
On February 10, around 11 p.m. officers responded to a person shot call on Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta. When they arrived to the scene, officers found a woman, 6-year-old child and 15-year-old teenager all suffering from a gunshot wounds. The three victims were transported to a nearby hospital and were reported in stable condition.
According to officials, witnesses in the area were uncooperative, but investigators did learn that suspects in two other vehicles were shooting at each other when the victims, in a third vehicle, were struck by gunfire.
After further investigation, police released photos of the two suspects they are looking to identify. One of the suspects was last seen wearing black pants and a blue winter coat and the second suspect was seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and dark colored shoes trimmed in white.
At this time, police are asking anyone with information on the two suspects in the images to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
