ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman and two children were hospitalized early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene of the crash.
The hit-and-run crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.
The woman and children did not sustain serious injury but were hospitalized as a precautionary measure.
Police say the vehicle is only described as silver in color but the make and model has not been determined.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
