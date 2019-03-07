ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Federal investigators have interviewed a woman in Atlanta who claims she witnessed R. Kelly sexually abuse minors.
CBS46 learned the interview occurred Thursday, March 7.
Sources confirm the woman also claims the R&B star abused her while the pair were in a long term relationship.
The meeting in Atlanta comes just days after an explosive interview with R. Kelly and two women he admits to being in a relationship with on "CBS This Morning." In the interview with co-host Gayle King, Kelly denied all sexual abuse allegations, even saying he has never had sex with anyone under the age of 17.
The two women whom he is in a relationship with, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, told King they are not being held against their will and their parents are only after the singer's money.
Both of the women's parents appeared in the Lifetime Docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly." In the docu-series the parents said Kelly did not allow them to have contact with their kids and were not even aware of the location of Clary and Savage.
Savage's parents and siblings, who currently reside in Atlanta, spoke to their daughter by telephone for the first time in two years after holding a press conference about the CBS This Morning interview.
BREAKING: 30 minutes after @AttorneyGriggs held a press conference at his office in reference to @rkelly’s interview with @CBSThisMorning, Joycelyn called her parents. Here is video of the call where you can clearly see the conversation was scripted. #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/Qbiufg3FA3— Dontaye Carter (@DontayeCarter) March 6, 2019
CBS News will air an hour special entitled "CBS News: The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly" at 8 p.m. Friday.
