Alpharetta, GA (CBS46) All southbound lanes on Georgia 400 are back open near Haynes Bridge Road in Fulton County after a woman climbed to the top of a road sign, shutting down the highway.
The roadway was closed for about two hours as crews attempted to get the woman down.
It is unclear why the woman scaled the sign.
The closure caused a huge backup in the area and traffic was diverted off of the highway for a short time.
The highway reopened around 9 a.m.
****Person on roadway sign GA 400 SB at Haynes Bridge Rd. Southbound shut down.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
Negotiator enroute. Media do not call PIO. Setting up command now. Will advise media point shortly pic.twitter.com/HJhRxGe28o— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
Negotiator on site. Person is communicating with us. Media can meet PIO on Haynes Bridge near over pass. Will update again in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/MJnma2P9ak— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
