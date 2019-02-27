Alpharetta, GA (CBS46) All southbound lanes of Georgia 400 are back open near Haynes Bridge Road in Fulton County after a woman climbed to the top of a road sign Wednesday, shutting down the highway.
“She called our dispatch center at about 5:30 a.m. and said that she was going to jump,” said Sgt. Howard Miller, a spokesman for the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety. “All indications were there that she was ready to take her own life.”
An officer who happened to be driving along Georgia 400 spotted the woman’s legs dangling from an exit sign near the Haynes Bridge Road overpass.
“Thankfully we still had negotiators still in the area from the night shift, so they responded rather quickly,” Miller said.
The roadway was closed for more than two hours as firefighters positioned a ladder truck hear the sign and crisis negotiators attempted to get the woman down.
Meanwhile, traffic began to back up well into Forsyth County.
Finally, rescuers pulled the woman to safety, and the highway reopened around 9 a.m.
Miller said he appreciates the patience of morning commuters who were affected by the ordeal.
“To hear of the reasons why can become frustrating, and you want to get to where you’re going,” he said, “but when you really think about it, if it’s somebody that was close to you, you would want the first responders to do everything that they could no matter how long it takes to bring it to a safe ending.”
****Person on roadway sign GA 400 SB at Haynes Bridge Rd. Southbound shut down.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
Negotiator enroute. Media do not call PIO. Setting up command now. Will advise media point shortly pic.twitter.com/HJhRxGe28o— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
Negotiator on site. Person is communicating with us. Media can meet PIO on Haynes Bridge near over pass. Will update again in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/MJnma2P9ak— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) February 27, 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.