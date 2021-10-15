A woman accused of shooting and stabbing a 32-year-old man to death confessed to his murder on Saturday, Oct. 9 after initially fleeing from the scene.
Clayton County police responded to reports of a man shot and stabbed on the 4000 Block of Sweetbriar Lane in Forest Park just before 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the man, later identified as Cameron Bell Palmer, dead on the bedroom floor of the house.
Jalessia A. Brown, 31, was identified as a suspect in the investigation after CCPD learned Palmer and Brown were apparently involved in a heated argument moments before his death.
Brown was located a day later by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. Detectives interviewed her about the incident, at which time she reportedly confessed to the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.