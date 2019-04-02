Decatur, GA (CBS46) A woman has been taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta after she was shot while driving in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened on Atherton Drive near Glenwood Road in Decatur.
Police say the woman was driving down Atherton Road when she was shot. She continued on and eventually struck a tree.
Her condition is unclear at this time.
Police have a suspect in custody.
No identities have been released.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.