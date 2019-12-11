CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – A driver said he is devastated after he said he hit a woman who police said had just been stabbed during a Lyft ride.
“An innocent woman ran out in front of my truck and I ran her down,” said Tyron Bush, the driver who hit the woman who was stabbed.
Officers said it happened on Butner Road in the city of South Fulton late Tuesday night.
Investigators said a female Lyft driver was transporting three women when two of her passengers got into an altercation.
Police said one of the women stabbed the other several times.
Investigators said the victim jumped out of the Lyft and attempted to get away from her attacker.
Bush said the road was dark and he did not see the victim before hitting her. Police said the victim is in serious, but stable condition.
Officers said they are searching for the female suspect who they believe left on foot. They have yet to determine the motive of the altercation.
