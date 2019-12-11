ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Late night arguing in a Lyft rideshare turned into a near deadly stabbing between two women.
They were picked up from The Tavern bar on Camp Creek Parkway Tuesday night and headed to a nearby home when they began to argue over money and a missing purse.
“Once we picked them two girls up, they were already rowdy,” said Alexis Singletary. “I don't know what they was on. They was belligerent. They were going back and forth with each other,” she continued.
Singletary was in the car when it happened. Her girlfriend drives for Lyft and she rides along at night for safety. When the two backseat passengers continued to argue, the driver stopped the car and told them to cancel the ride, Singletary told CBS46.
“Once we said cancel the Lyft and tell them to get out the car, they stayed in the car, and I'm like it's just four minutes away, let’s just take them,” Singletary said. “I don’t want to leave them out here. They’re fighting. They're drunk. She ain’t got no shoes on. So, by the time we get halfway down the street they’re in the back of my car fighting.”
Next, the unthinkable happens. Singletary says one of the women pulls out a knife from her purse and begins stabbing the other woman as they sat in the back seat of the car.
“She stabbed her in her neck first and then she tried to get out the car and tried to get her stuff out the car and stabbed her in her back four more times,” Singletary said. “We were both stuck just looking like they're fighting. She is stabbing her. At this point, I got my gun out. I carry. I’m licensed go carry.”
As the stabbing victim tried to run away, she says she grew faint and said she was dying. As she turned around to run, she was struck by an oncoming truck.
The driver Tyron Bush told CBS46 he was driving the truck.
“It looked like she was trying to get away from her when she ran out in front of my truck. I tried to stop before I hit her but she still got hit,” Bush told CBS46. “I couldn’t leave her. I didn’t mean to hit her,” Bush said.
Singletary says the female stabber fled the scene. She says the woman used the fake name "Milk" on the app so they never knew her real name. Singletary says Lyft shouldn’t allow fake names, it’s part of the reason she rides with her girlfriend. She says they are both traumatized.
“This is why people drive with people on Uber Eats. This is why people drive on Postmates,” Singletary said. “This is why people drive with other people on Lyft because of these situations. You’re not supposed to but besides what you all are saying, people are doing this because we are scared,” Singletary said.
City of South Fulton Police say the stabbing victim did not have ID on her and they are working to determine who she is.
Singletary told CBS46’s Hayley Mason that the victim said she was from Compton, California. The woman who stabbed her said she was from Georgia. Singletary said the two women said they met earlier that day before going out for drinks.
Lyft staff have been investigating the incident. They sent CBS46 the following statement:
"Community safety is fundamental to Lyft. The incident described is unacceptable, and we are in the process of gathering the facts. We have reached out to the driver to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."
