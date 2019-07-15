CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Clayton Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman in critical condition late Sunday night.
The shooting happened at the Chase Ridge Apartments on Chase Ridge Drive.
Police say they do not have a motive for the shooting and they have not made an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
