DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is fighting for her life and two other people are injured after a triple shooting at a Waffle House in Decatur early Thursday morning.
The shootings happened around 4 a.m. at the location on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur. Police say two women and one man were shot. One woman is in critical condition while the other two victims were said to be seriously injured.
Police say the shootings were the result of a dispute that started inside the restaurant and spilled out into the parking lot. They've recovered a gun from the scene and say there are multiple shooters in the incident.
No other information has been released.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
