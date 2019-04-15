Lithonia, GA (CBS46) A woman is dead after being thrown out of the window of an apartment in Lithonia.
The incident happened around midnight at the Reserve Apartment Homes off Hillandale Drive, which runs parallel to I-20.
DeKalb County Police say the woman was thrown out of a window of an apartment on the second floor during a domestic dispute.
The victim, who is only identified as a woman in her 60's, was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.
Police say the suspect, only described as a man in his 50's, has been taken into custody.
Police are interviewing witnesses to see if anyone has more information.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.