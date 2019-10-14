ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – A 54-year-old woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Athens early Monday afternoon.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, an officer responded to the 100 block of Chalfont Drive after reports of a suspicious woman armed with a knife, possibly a gun, police said.

Officers ordered the woman to drop the weapon multiple times, but she did not comply. Instead, police said she charged at the officer with the knife in a threatening manner.

That’s when she was shot her in the torso as the officer said he was was fearful for his life. The 54-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified, was given first aid until EMS arrived and she later died at the hospital.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave. The police chief has viewed some of the body cam footage. This is the 5th officer-involved shooting in this jurisdiction, this year.

The GBI has been requested by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/jXauTpMN0L — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) October 14, 2019

On October 9, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a domestic violence call on Baxter Drive.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a man from North Carolina who was armed with a machete. Police said the man ignored commands from the officer to drop the machete and attacked one of them. The officer fired at the man, striking him in the torso. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

In July, police were called to River Club Apartments in the 1000 block of Macon Highway to reports of a man acting erratically, armed with a butcher knife and covered with his own blood.

After several attempts to disarm the man, police shot and killed him. An officer was injured during the incident which was caught on the officers' body cams.

