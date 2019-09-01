ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating after a woman was found lying in a driveway with an apparent stab wound to her neck.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 3600 block of Venus Place.
The woman was transported to Grady Hospital where she died from her injury. A man was also transported to Grady Hospital with a stab wound to his arm. According to an incident report, he was “alert, conscious and breathing.”
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact Atlanta police.
