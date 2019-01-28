Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A woman is dead and a Clayton County Police officer is hospitalized following a crash along the northbound lanes of I-75 in Atlanta.
Police tell CBS46 News that a woman was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m. and when an officer responded to the scene, another vehicle being driven by an impaired driver ran into the back of the police cruiser.
The incident happened on I-75 near CW Grant in Fulton County.
The woman was pronounced dead while the officer was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been released.
All vehicles involved stayed on the scene and there's no word on charges.
No identities have been released.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.