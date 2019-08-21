ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is dead and two others are injured following a triple shooting in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. on the 1900 block of DeLowe Drive.
Atlanta Police say a woman was found at the location with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to an are hospital where she later passed away. Her identity has not been released.
A man and woman also sustained non life-threatening injuries related to the incident.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
