DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — Crews continued to work at Arrive Perimeter Apartments in Dunwoody on Tuesday to make sure they're safe after an explosion.
The explosion on Sunday injured several people and left many without a home.
Iyanna Douglas told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that she was laying inside her apartment when it exploded.
"I hear a loud boom and the ceiling and wall hit me in the head," she said.
Douglas was one of the people injured after debris fell on her head.
She was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
"I honestly thought somebody came in and hit me in the head, I was so confused," she said. "I didn't know what happened until I opened my eyes."
Fire officials are saying there was a suspected gas leak as many residents recalled smelling a gas odor before the explosion.
Atlanta Gas Light confirmed they did receive a call about the odor and a representative was en route to the complex when the incident occurred.
According to a statement, gas had to be shut off for the entire complex while units were inspected.
The gas company, along with the City of Dunwoody, found appliance and fuel line issues within buildings so each unit will be inspected by a plumber.
Douglas, along with many others, is now staying at a hotel.
She said she lost everything, as did her roommate, Kyeema Johnson.
The two women have started GoFundMe pages for help.
"My guardian angel was watching me , somebody was praying over me, I'm thankful," Douglas said. "I got a second chance I guess I can say."
Many residents said they still have questions for complex management about what happened and what's next.
CBS46's Jasmina Alston reached out to management as well, but has not heard back as of Tuesday.
Click here if you wish to donate to Kyeema Johnson or click here to donate to Iyanna Douglas.
