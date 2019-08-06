DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Legionnaires' outbreak has claimed the life of a 49 year-old DeKalb County woman.
Cameo Garrett is one of 12 confirmed cases of the disease in Metro Atlanta.
Garrett was a member of several organizations in Atlanta. One those organizations led her to the Atlanta Sheraton, where multiple cases of the disease has been confirmed.
In late June she attended the Top women of distinction conference at the hotel. Her father, Al Garrett, later reported several days after that conference on July 4th Garrett complained of stomach pains. On July 9th he drove from his home in Augusta to Garrett’s home in DeKalb County to see how she was feeling.
He found her dead in the home.
On Tuesday, the DeKalb County medical examiner’s office released Garrett’s autopsy report. In the report, Garrett’s cause of death is listed as Coronary Artery Atherosclerosis aggravated by Legionella Pneumonia.
CBS46 reached out to the Sheraton Atlanta for comment. They sent the following statement:
"Sheraton Atlanta continues to work closely with public health officials and environmental experts to determine if the hotel is the source of the Legionella outbreak. Testing of the property happened last week, and the hotel has voluntarily moved ahead with precautionary remedial activities while awaiting results. The health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority. Sheraton Atlanta remains closed until at least August 11. "
The state health department says the number of probable legionnaires' cases has risen to 61.
