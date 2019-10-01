HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is dead following a fire at a mobile home in Hall County early Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 1 a.m. at the home on the 2500 block of Lee Road.
When crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed. Once they entered the home, they found the body of 59 year-old Brenda Autry.
No word on what caused the fire.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.