Atlanta firefighters said a fatal fire that happened Sunday morning may have occurred due to a ‘misplaced cigarette’.
The fire happened around 5 a.m. near the 2800 block of Waters Road in Southwest Atlanta.
A neighbor told CBS46 the woman who died in the fire was a double amputee.
According to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department, five other people were home when the fire started, but they were not able to get the woman out in time due to the heavy flames.
Investigators said the woman was 71-years-old.
