SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman says her 59-year-old mother is missing after being left in the hands of an Auxilium Care healthcare worker.
Linda Kimble was discharged from Eastside Emory Hospital in August. Her daughter says she left Kimble with Kishia Mitchell for long-term medical placement, but was denied numerous attempts to speak with or visit her mother.
According to Gwinnett County Police, the last known address for Mitchell is now a vacant property. Police have not seen evidence that suggests Kimble is in danger, but are still working to conduct a welfare check. Police add that Mitchell has an active warrant for probation violation, but has not been charged in relation to Kimble missing status.
Kimble is described as a black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'6" and weighs around 170 pounds.
