ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police responded to a call early Saturday morning of a car in a ditch in Rome.
Upon arrival, Police saw a woman standing at a nearby resident with a gunshot wound.
The woman was identified as 25-year-old Keana Tiara Harper of Rome.
Harper was transported to a local hospital and she was in critical but in stable condition.
According to officials, the case is under investigation.
