Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A woman sustained minor injuries after she was dragged by a vehicle during a slider crime at an Atlanta gas station early Friday morning.
The incident happened at the Shell gas station on Northside Drive in NW Atlanta.
Police say the woman stopped to put air in the tires of her vehicle when a man jumped in the passenger side and stole her purse.
He then got into a Kia Sol and began driving away. As he was doing so, the woman grabbed onto a door handle and was dragged about 20 to 30 feet.
She sustained minor injuries.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
