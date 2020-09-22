LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- After days of surveillance, police executed a search warrant at a Lilburn home alleged to be the location where a woman had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.
In a joint operation by the Lilburn Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force, and the Gwinnett County District’s Attorney’s Office, law enforcement officials served a search warrant at a home on the 5000 block of Hood Rd. in Lilburn.
Lilburn Police had spent several days surveilling and investigating the home after multiple allegations stemming from an incident earlier this month. S
A female victim told police she had escaped the house after allegedly being held against her will for an extended period of time, also alleging she had been sexually assaulted while she was there. Officers met with the victim after receiving a 911 call on the evening of Friday September 11, where they transported her to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.
Using information given by the victim, law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the home alleged to have been the location where she was held, eventually executing a search warrant.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
