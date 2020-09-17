BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Hurricane Sally passed through Georgia Thursday morning, one Buford woman is thankful to be alive after a tree fell on her house.
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:21 a.m. after reports of a tree down on a home on Rock Springs Road in unincorporated Buford.
Upon arrival, crews found a large-pine tree down on the roof of the house with substantial damage to the left-corner of the structure.
Police say one female occupant was home during the incident and was able to escape. There were no injuries reported at this time.
