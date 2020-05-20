LAWRENCEVILLE (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County woman is facing a series of federal fraud charges related to COVID-19 testing.
Ashley Parris, 32, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on May 15 for conspiring to defraud Medicare by allegedly submitting false and fraudulent claims for cancer genetic testing, and allegedly conspiring to submit fraudulent claims related to COVID-19 tests, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced in a press release.
The press release stated that starting in 2018 and continuing to present, Parris reportedly solicited and received illegal kickback payments from the owners and operators of a diagnostic testing laboratory in exchange for Parris referring Medicare beneficiaries to the laboratory.
The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the laboratory.
The laboratory then tested the people Parris referred, however, the patients were not eligible for testing, the release stated.
After completing the tests, the laboratory then billed Medicare, and after receiving payments for the illegal tests, the laboratory allegedly gave Parris a kickback.
In addition, starting around February 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began, the U.S. Attorney’s office wrote, “laboratory owners and operators have been willing to pay illegal kickbacks in exchange for completed COVID-19 and Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) tests, which reimburse at a much higher rate than the COVID-19 tests.”
Parris, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, allegedly agreed to be paid kickbacks for COVID-19 tests, provided those tests were bundled with the more expensive RPP tests.
Medicare’s reimbursement rates for the RPP tests are approximately four times higher than the reimbursement rates for the COVID-19 test.
“Fraud related to COVID-19 is particularly disturbing as it exploits a national crisis for personal gain,” said U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez of the Middle District of Florida. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners remain focused on investigating and prosecuting individuals seeking to defraud federal government programs for personal profit, especially during this pandemic.”
“Let this arrest be a warning that our agents remain vigilant in our fight against healthcare fraud and improper billing of federal healthcare programs,” said Omar Pérez Aybar, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold accountable those who attempt to enrich themselves at the government’s expense.”
