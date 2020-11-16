A DeKalb County woman has been arraigned on federal charges connected to unemployment insurance benefit fraud.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Kadeidra R. White, 27, of Clarkston, was arrested for fraud, aggravated identity theft, and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment benefits have provided a lifeline to many Americans facing economic hardships and job losses,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “This defendant lined her pockets with this money and drained critical resources when they were most needed to combat the financial impact of the pandemic.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office reported from June 2020 To October 2020, White allegedly filed fraudulently unemployment benefits applications with the States of Arizona, Ohio, and Nevada.
“The online applications were filed in victims’ names without their permission and included the victims’ dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and other personally identifiable information,” according to a spokesperson.
Unemployment benefits were issued in the victims’ names and transferred onto debit cards.
The debit cards were then mailed to an Atlanta area address allegedly associated with White.
In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced White had at least 15 “unauthorized access devices”, including social security numbers, and debit cards.
White was indicted by a grand jury on October 28, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
