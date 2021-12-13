ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Federal agents are looking into an incident where a woman allegedly fell overboard on a cruise ship. Neither the cruise line or authorities have said what led up to the fall; however, there is reportedly some suspicion of foul play.
Passenger Rod Cardinale recalls a December cruise he’ll never forget. "You know it’s the holidays and you go on a ship with somebody, you come back without them because they fell off the ship, that’s a pretty tough deal, “ he said.
There are still few details about the woman in her twenties who went overboard on a Carnival Miracle cruise ship Saturday morning. Carnival says the woman fell from the balcony of her stateroom when the ship was near Ensenada, Mexico.
A number of passengers said they interacted with the woman during the three day cruise, including passenger Patricia Taylor. "We all hung out together. We all hung out at the comedy show, we ate together, we danced, we sing together,” she said.
But after 31 hours of searching, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy suspended their search.
Passenger Linda Beasley recalls, "the ship said they had video where they saw she went over."
It has happened a number of times before. There is surveillance video that shows 33-year-old Samantha Broberg falling overboard on a Carnival Liberty cruise ship in May of 2016.
According to the website CruiseJunkie.com, Carnival has the most number of passengers and crew that have gone overboard since 2000, a total of 73.
Royal Caribbean has 55, 28 for Norwegian Cruise Line and 24 passengers or crew went overboard on Princess Cruise Lines in the last 11 years.
As for this weekend's incident, Carnival released this statement:
"We advised carnival miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her stateroom… our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our care team is providing support."
A majority of cruise ships don’t have specific man-overboard sensors but they are becoming more common. Thirty cruise ships owned by Carnival and Disney have been fitted with sensors that automatically alert the bridge that someone has gone overboard.
