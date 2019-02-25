Lithonia, GA (CBS46) A man is dead after he was shot by a woman at a home in DeKalb County early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the home on the 7000 block of Edenberry Way in Lithonia.
Police tell CBS46 that the shooting happened as a result of a domestic dispute. The woman was taken into custody.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A child was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was uninjured. Police say they've been called to the home in the past.
Police K9 units found a weapon in the back yard of the home and they believe it's the weapon used in the shooting.
No identities have been released.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
COoyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.