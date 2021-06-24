ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigation a fatal shooting involving a man and woman.
The shooting happened Thursday around 12:30 a.m. in southeast Atlanta.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to 20 Vanira Avenue and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
A police spokesperson said the man and a woman were arguing. Moments later, the woman shot the man. Police are not saying the man and woman’s relationship.
Investigators said the woman is being questioned by detectives.
#BREAKING @Atlanta_Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast #Atlanta. The details on @cbs46 #wakeupatl— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) June 24, 2021
Thursday’s shooting is the latest in a series of recent shootings in Atlanta.
On Wednesday, police said a man was shot to death in the 500 block of Boulevard NE. Officers said the man may have been targeted in that shooting.
Hours earlier on Wednesday, police said a rideshare driver shot passengers at the Chevron on Monroe Drive.
The shootings come as President Joe Biden announced his proposal to reduce gun violence in the country. One proposal President Biden pushed for is a ban on high capacity gun magazines. During a press conference on Wednesday, the president said “no one needs to have a weapon that can fire over 30, 40, 50, even up to 100 rounds, unless you think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests or something.”
