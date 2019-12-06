ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta where a woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Police made the discovery in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue SW around 6:35 p.m. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of her death.
