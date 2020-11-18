A Stone Mountain man who allegedly shot a woman in the head is now behind bars on Wednesday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year old Faruk Adedapo Fadesire who was involved in the shooting death of an unidentified woman in late October.
According to the arrest warrant, Fadesire was accused of shooting an unnamed woman at a home on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. The victim later succumbed to her injuries. Officials say no probable cause for the incident is given at this time.
Fadesire was taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond, officials told CBS46 News.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
