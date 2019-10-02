DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police are working to determine what lead to a woman being fatally shot while in her Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around noon in the 2500 block of Columbia Drive. At this time, police believe the woman, who is described as African American and in her 40's, was caught in the crossfire between two groups of gunmen.
The victim was quickly transported to an area hospital where she succumb to her injuries.
No suspects have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
